American Red Cross of Western New York has slated two blood drives in Niagara County through mid September.
Call 1-800-733-2767 or go to www.redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment at either of these drives:
— 1 to 6 p.m. today at The Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport.
— 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 14 at Niagara University Gallagher Center, 5795 Lewiston Road.
• • •
ConnectLife has four drives slated through mid September. To register for one call 716-529-4270 or visit www.connectlifegiveblood.org.
— 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Lockport Community office, 135 Main St.
— 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 14 at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, Auditorium A & B, 621 10th St.
— 1 to 6 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Lockport Community office, 135 Main St.
— 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Lewiston Community office, Niagara River Region Chamber, 895 Center St.
