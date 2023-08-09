MEDINA — The Blue Thursdays music series "grand finale" performance by the Tommy Z Band, originally set for Thursday, August 10, has been cancelled due to the threat of bad weather, and that brings Blue Thursdays 2023 to a close.
“We’ve pored over the data, consulted with meteorologists and have decided it would be best to cancel the show,” co-promoter Chris Busch of ORG/medinaalive.com said Wednesday. "The threat is high during our window of 4 o'clock to 8 o'clock, between 50% and 70%, and we simply can’t chance it."
On the bright side, Busch noted, "We were able to do seven of eight gigs this year and that’s pretty good considering the rain we’ve had all summer.”
Orleans Renaissance Group has already booked Tommy Z for the 2024 Blue Thursdays grand finale, Busch added.
