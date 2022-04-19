An eight-hour boat safety class will be held on Saturday at the Cambria Volunteer Fire Company hall, 4631 Cambria-Wilson Road. The class, instructed by personnel from the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary-Station Niagara, will begin at 9 a.m. Anyone who's interested should call Martin at 716-390-7727.
All motor boat operators regardless of age will need a boating safety certificate beginning in 2025. Anyone operating a personal watercraft (JetSki, etc.) must be at least 14 years old and have a boating safety certificate.
