YOUNGSTOWN — An eight-hour boat safety class led by personnel from the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary will be held on April 15, beginning at 9 a.m., at Fort Niagara State Park Officer's Club. All motor operators, regardless of age, will need a boating safety certificate beginning in 2025. Anyone operating a personal watercraft (jetski, etc.) must be at least 14 years old and have a boating safety certificate. For more information about the class call Barb at 716-795-9496.
Boating safety class slated for April 15
