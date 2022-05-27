BURT — An eight-hour, two-night boating safety course will be offered from 5 to 9 p.m. June 14 and June 16 at the Olcott Volunteer Fire Company hall, 1691 Lockport-Olcott Road.
The new course is organized by state Assembly Member Mike Norris and the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. State law regarding certification of watercraft operators changed recently, Norris noted. Brianna's Law says all motor boat operators born on or after Jan. 1, 1988 must obtain certification beginning this year.
The boating safety course also certifies anyone aged 14 years or older to operate a personal watercraft such as a Jet Ski or a Skidoo in state waters.
To receive certification, students must attend both parts of the course. There's no charge for it but space is limited and advance registration is required. Sign up at: https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/182660.
