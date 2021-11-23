BOCES classes partner to expand opportunities

For the past several years at the Orleans Career and Technical Education Center, the Security and Law Enforcement classes worked with the Personal Trainer program to undergo one-on-one workout routines to optimize their physical fitness every Friday. It has been a highly positive partnership giving the Personal Trainer students experience and getting the Security and Law Enforcement students in shape for law enforcement academies and a chance to improve their overall health.
Health Occupations Technician (HOT) teacher, Courtney Slack, have been looking for a way to allow her students to get more clinical hours and asked Personal Trainer teacher Joe Wilkie and Security and Law Enforcement teachers Gene Newman and Dudley Gilbert if their students could do a health evaluation after the Friday workouts. The HOT students started with taking general vital statistics, height, weight, pule rate, respiratory rate and blood pressure and then every Friday after the workout retake their vitals.
“I thought it was a great idea,” Wilkie said. “Our personal trainers are usually so focused on helping clients lose weight and gain muscle, but with the HOT students helping us, we can track other metrics that can be precursors to other health problems.”
Slack says it has been a great opportunity for their students. “Our students do get experience at the nursing homes and helping when we have blood drives at the center,” she says. “They also work with a different age range here at the school which expands their education in health care. We are so lucky to have the opportunity to collaborate between classes, as this gives the students experience in their field as well as hours that count toward their certifications!”
