Mike Fisher, a staff member in Orleans/Niagara BOCES’ Center for School Improvement and Professional Development Department, has been published in a national magazine.
Fisher and his coauthor, Heidi Hayes Jacobs, wrote the article “Prompt Literacy: A Key for AI-Based Learning” in the latest edition of the ASCD (Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development) Magazine, to which thousands of educators subscribe. With the rise of ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence (AI) programs this is a new essential literacy skill. Fisher and Jacobs discuss how to teach students to write effective prompts that will empower learners to be the drivers of AI rather than being driven by it.
Fisher is the owner of The Digigogy Collaborative and is a Modern Learning Curriculum Design and Instructional Technology coach. He is a former teacher who is now a full-time author, educational consultant and instructional coach, working with schools and districts around the country, facilitating upgrades to curriculum, sustaining curriculum-mapping initiatives and integrating purposeful and task-specific instructional technology.
Fisher specializes in the integration of research-based instructional strategies to facilitate transformations of curriculum design, instructional practice, and professional collaboration, currently around 21st Century Fluencies, Common Core integration, and all that modern learning entails.
Fisher holds a bachelor’s degree in biology and a master’s degree in English education. He also holds post-baccalaureate certificates in teaching science and language arts, as well as gifted students. He has taught a variety of grade levels and content areas over the years, primarily in middle schools.
Fisher is a member of the ASCD and Curriculum 21 Faculty. His web site is digigogy.com and he can be found on Twitter (@fisher1000). He most recently published Hacking Curriculum Design: 33 Extraordinary to Create a Contemporary Curriculum. (x10 Publications)
For educators looking to know more, Fisher also facilitates an online course, “Introduction to using ChatGPT for Educators”. The course is designed for those who are interested in learning about how ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence language model, can be used to improve instruction and assessment. The course provides an overview of ChatGPT, its capabilities and limitations, and how it can be applied in various educational settings. It also explores the ethical considerations and challenges of using ChatGPT in education. Access it at: www.onboces.org.
