Seven staff members of Orleans-Niagara BOCES were recently announced as its 2018-2019 employees of the year by Superintendent Clark Godshall.
Administrator of the Year is Paulette Hamilton-Koehler, coordinator at the Royalton-Hartland Learning Center and an 18-year employee of BOCES.
Clerical Person of the Year is Judy Bennett, a 10-year employee of BOCES who currently works at Orleans Career and Technical Education Center in Medina.
Custodian/Maintenance Person of the Year is Greg Klopfer, a 20-year BOCES employee.
Staff Specialist of the Year is Susan Diemert, a 32-year employee who works with adult learners.
Substitute of the Year is Ann Stimm, who was hired as a substitute clerical person in October 2018 and is presently assigned to Niagara Career and Technical Education Center in Sanborn.
Teacher Aide of the Year is Maggie Lupo, who has worked at Orleans Career and Technical Education Center since 2004 and is currently a Diesel Tech teacher aide.
Teacher of the Year is Anne Carnahan, a cosmetology teacher and 14-year employee of BOCES' career and technical centers. Carnahan works full-time at Orleans Career and Technical Education Center and part-time at a salon, doing hair.
