Orleans/Niagara BOCES District Superintendent Dr. Clark Godshall will host four informational sessions next week, on YouTube Live, to address concerns and procedures for reopening of all district sites.
Three of the sessions are directed towards parents and one session is for staff to address their concerns.
Reopening information sessions for parents are scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday and 3 and 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The staff session is set for 3 p.m. Aug. 19.
The link for the sessions is found at the Orleans/Niagara BOCES website, www.onboces.org, under the COVID-19 tab.
The first day of school for local students is Sept. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.