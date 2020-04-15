BOCES shares PPE with local healthcare facilities

SANBORN — Orleans / Niagara BOCES is doing its part to help healthcare workers and facilities as they fight COVID-19. District Superintendent Clark Godshall asked the Orleans and Niagara Career and Technical Education centers to gather up any PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) supplies that can be used by healthcare personnel.
The centers were able to donate 500 pairs of safety glasses to Niagara County Emergency Medical Services, and vinyl / nitrate / sterile gloves, alcohol wipes, surgical masks, Clorox wipes, Clorox bleach germicidal wipes, Medco gowns, Purell and Dial hand sanitizer, shroud kits, WetOnes, Dial hand soap and shoe covers to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, Eastern Niagara Hospital, Medina Memorial Hospital and the Elderwood, Northgate, and Absolut Care adult care facilities.
The healthcare providers were chosen because of their partnership with Orleans/Niagara BOCES and were a way to thank them for allowing the centers' Health Occupations Technician and LPN students into their facilities for the clinical portion of their classes.
The donations were organized by CTE center assistant principals Rob Robinson in Sanborn and Nicole Goyette in Medina.
“I think I speak for everyone that it feels good to help out our medical professionals who are risking their health on a daily basis to help people recover from this pandemic,” Robinson said.
Lisa Bielmeier is the public relations director for Orleans / Niagara BOCES.
