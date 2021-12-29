BOCES welding program welcomes guest speaker

Welding teachers Eric Farrell and Shane Bartella recently invited Matt Kasprzyk, from BOYD Corporation, into their classrooms at the Niagara Career and Technical Education Center.
Kasprzyk is the Regional Human Resources Manager for BOYD. BOYD is a world-leading innovator of technologies in material science, engineered material and thermal management that seal, protect, interface with and cool their customers’ most critical applications. He spoke to the students about the company and gave the students some great tips on job interview skills and job readiness skills.
“I think he did an amazing job presenting to the students, he also brought in some parts that the company builds as samples for the students to see the quality of the work they have to do in order to work at BOYD or a similar type of company,” Farrell said.
Kasprzyk says he was appreciative of the invite to the BOCES center and the opportunity to meet with the students. “I had a great time connecting with everyone and touring the weld shop. Many of the students came up to me after the presentation and were eager to ask questions and show off the projects they have been working hard on. It was a true pleasure meeting the future welders of our community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.