The Write Touch Writing Group has partnered with 4-H to help run the Book Barn during the Niagara County Fair. The Book Barn is where book exchanges and giveaways take place. Any freewill donations received will help fund 4-H Sponsors, Inc., scholarships.
The Book Barn is open from noon until 8 p.m. today, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and from noon until 5 p.m. Sunday.
Write Touch members meet at the 4-H Center on the first Wednesday of the month. Anyone who's interested in writing stories, memoirs, poetry and the like is invited to participate. Call Annette at 628-7227 for more information.
