Members of the Write Touch writing group are among volunteers “staffing” the Book Barn at the Niagara County Fair this week. Book Barn hours are noon to 8 p.m. today through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Books of many genres are available to choose or exchange at no charge. Any freewill donations will go toward funding 4-H Sponsors Inc. scholarships.
Book Barn open at the county fair
