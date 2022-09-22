Alicia Ritz-Smith of Lockport has made a hobby of creating floral arrangements without real flowers.
When she retired in January of 2020, Ritz-Smith wanted to spend her new free time doing something creative, so she began making floral arrangements using sola wood flowers.
“I’ve done jewelry and paintings, and I like to be creative and stay busy,” Ritz-Smith said. “I saw these types of flowers in an ad on Facebook, and decided to buy them, and found that I love doing this.”
Sola is a lighter type of wood that isn’t too different from balsa wood. What makes sola wood flowers so unique in arrangements is that they are creative by design, Ritz-Smith said. They’re hand-carved and tied together onto stems, then they’re stained or painted.
“They can be dip tied, hand painted, air brushed, however you want to get the color on them,” she said.
Ritz-Smith’s full floral arrangements incorporate other faux plants made of fabric or plastic.
One way that Ritz-Smith has shared her hobby with others is by hosting a “build-a-bouquet” stand or a “bouquet bar” where a novice can assemble their own bouquet of 10 flowers of their choosing.
“I thought of how it would work if I did single stems of the flowers, added some pieces of greenery and filler, and helped people make their own,” she said. “Then we bundle them, tie them up in tissue and a cute little carrying bag the customer gets to take with them.”
Ritz-Smith’s bouquet bar was a standing feature of the weekly Newfane Farmers Market during the summer. She also has sold her flowers through Artisan Alley in Newfane, Windsor Village in Lockport and Modern Mercantile in Medina, where she’ll host another bouquet bar on Saturday during the Medina Area Partnership’s Ale in Autumn beer and cider-tasting event.
Ritz-Smith noted people are sometimes surprised to learn her bouquets are all-artificial.
“I love seeing the reactions of people when they find out that these aren’t real flowers, that they’re made of wood,” she said. “Sometimes you can’t tell the difference unless you’re up close and touching them.”
