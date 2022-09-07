MEDINA — Ordinarily, people are only allowed in Boxwood Cemetery from dawn to dusk. For one night only, on Oct. 1, the Friends of Boxwood Cemetery will host a special event after dark.
“While Boxwood Cemetery is a cemetery like no other even in the daytime, guests can expect to see the cemetery in a spectacular new way,” event co-chair Nicole Bensley said.
“Boxwood at Night: See the Cemetery in a New Light” will take place in two sessions, from 7 to 8 p.m. and 8 to 9 p.m. Oct. 1. Tickets are $10 apiece and they must be purchased in advance. Only 200 tickets will be sold.
“Guests can enter at any point during their time slot and are welcome to stay until the event ends at 10 p.m. They can stroll through the cemetery at their own pace in a relaxing, family-friendly atmosphere,” Bensley said.
All proceeds from the event will go toward restoration of the memorial stained-glass window in the chapel.
That window “truly defines the chapel and Boxwood Cemetery,” Robby Klino, president of the Friends of Boxwood Cemetery, said. “It was a gift from a generous man, S. Mainville Burroughs, and we must preserve his generous gift so it can be appreciated by all present and future visitors.”
Tickets are available during business hours at the English Rose Tea Shoppe, as well as at the Canal Village Farmers Market on Sept. 10 and Sept. 17. To purchase tickets online, go to: https://friendsofboxwoodcemetery.ticketspice.com/boxwood-at-night2022.
Raffle tickets will also be available at the Farmers Market booth and during the event. Concessions and glow-in-the-dark accessories will be available for purchase at the event.
Anyone who’s interested in volunteering at the event may send an email to friendsofboxwoodcemetery@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.