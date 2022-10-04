Boy Scout Troop 6 will host a public, open meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 75 East Ave. Any boy aged 11 years and older, or entering sixth grade or higher, who's interested in becoming a Boy Scout may attend with a parent. Scouts will have games and skills demonstrations, and refreshments will be served. Note, masks are required for all attendees.
Boy Scouting provides development, leadership and life skills, and has a reputation for helping youth develop self-reliance, strong character, respect for others, good citizenship skills, and physical and mental fitness.
Troop 6 has been sponsored by Emmanuel United Methodist Church since the troop was founded in 1923.
If you are unable to attend the open meeting but are interested in Boy Scouting, call or text 716-201-0663 or visit www.lockporttroop6.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.