Boy Scout Troop 6 will host a public open meeting at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 75 East Ave., from 7 to 8:30 p.m. today. Any boy aged 11 and older, or entering sixth grade or higher, and interested in becoming a Boy Scout, is invited to attend with a parent.
Boy Scouting provides development, leadership and life skills, and has a reputation for helping youth develop self-reliance, strong character, respect for others, good citizenship skills, and physical and mental fitness. For more than a century, Boy Scouts programs have instilled in young men the values and knowledge that they need to become leaders in their communities and in their countries, according to Troop 6 committee chair Rich Dodge.
Troop 6 has been sponsored by Emmanuel United Methodist Church since the troop was founded in 1923.
Those who can't attend the meeting, but are interested in Boy Scouting, should call or text 716-201-0663 for more information.
