Boy Scout Troop 6 open house slated  

Boy Scout Troop 6 will host a public open meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 75 East Ave. Any boy aged 11 or older, or entering the 6th grade or higher, and interested in becoming a Boy Scout, is invited to attend with a parent.
The troop will have games and skills demonstrations, and refreshments will be served. Take note, the meeting is indoors and masking is required of all attendees.
Boy Scouting offers development, leadership and life skills, and has a reputation for helping youths develop self-reliance, strong character, respect for others, good citizenship skills, and physical and mental fitness.
Troop 6 has been sponsored by Emmanuel United Methodist Church since the troop was founded in 1923.
Anyone who is unable to attend the meeting but is interested in Boy Scouting may call or text (716) 201-0663, or visit www.lockporttroop6.com.
