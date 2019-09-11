Boy Scout Troop 6 to host open meeting

Boy Scout Troop 6 will host an open meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 18 at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 75 East Ave. Any boy aged 11 or older, or in the sixth grade or higher, who's interested in becoming a Boy Scout is invited to attend with a parent. Scouts will have games and skills demonstrations and refreshments will be served.
Boy Scouting provides development, leadership and life skills, and has a reputation for helping youth develop self-reliance, strong character, respect for others, good citizenship skills, and physical and mental fitness. For more than a century, its programs have instilled in young men the values and knowledge that they need to become leaders in their communities and in their countries.
Troop 6 has been sponsored by Emmanuel United Methodist Church since the troop was founded in 1923.
For more information on Troop 6, call or text (716) 201-0663, or visit www.lockporttroop6.com.
