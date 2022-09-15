NIAGARA FALLS — P3 Center for Teens, Moms and Kids will launch a monthly breastfeeding support group on Sept. 29. The meetings at Mary Dyster Women's Pavilion, on Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center's downtown campus, are open to all who are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed when their baby is born. The facilitator is certified lactation counselor Jennifer Sierant.
Breastfeeding provides many health benefits to a child and their mother, according to Sierant. Infants develop a stronger immune system, fewer colds and ear infections and a strong source of antibodies that are easily absorbed. Mothers who breastfeed have a lower risk of breast cancer, endometriosis and diabetes, and they experience faster weight loss after birth. Breastfeeding also increases the emotional health of baby and parent.
“This group will be welcoming, understanding and supportive, explaining the many benefits of breastmilk and navigating disruptions such as formula shortages or return to work. I look forward to building confidence and aiding choice wherever you are in your journey,” Sierant said.
P3 Center for Teens, Moms and Kids offers free services to women to improve their health and the health of their newborns and children. Services include health needs assessments, physician referrals, care management and more. For more information, or to register for the breastfeeding support group, contact Sierant at 716-343-0817 or Jennifer.sierant@nfmmc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.