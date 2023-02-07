The Niagara Falls Bridge Commission, the bi-national entity that owns and operates the Rainbow, Whirlpool Rapids and Lewiston-Queenston Bridges between Canada and the United States, recently elected its 2023 slate of officers.
Harry R. Palladino of Gasport was elected chairperson, Barton J.M. Maves of Ontario was elected vice chair, Kathleen L. Neville of Wilson was elected secretary and Murna L. Dalton of Ontario was elected treasurer.
Francis A. Soda of Niagara Falls and K. Geoffrey Topping of Ontario are the other members of the NFBC board.
U.S. Commissioners serve at the pleasure of the governor of New York, and Canadian commissioners serve at the pleasure of the premier of the Province of Ontario. All officers hold their respective office for one year until the next annual meeting, unless the commission deems a change is necessary.
Palladino is the business manager of Laborers' Local 91 and the owner-operator of Palladino Paving and Construction. He has been a member of the bridge commission since 2014.
Neville, a commission member since 2012, is a public relations and brand management professional. The author of non-fiction books and articles on gender issues and conduct in the workplace, school and sports, Neville is the current vice chair of the Miss America Organization board of trustees, and is also a trustee of Niagara University and Wilson Community Library.
Soda, a commission member since 2012, is a retired high school teacher and past Niagara Falls City Council member. Currently he's an adjunct instructor at Erie Community College and NU.
Maves, a commission member since 2019, is the owner and chief operating officer at Sterlingbridge. He's a former regional councillor for the Municipality of Niagara and was a member of the Provincial Parliament for Niagara Falls from 1995 until 2003.
Dalton is retired after a 40-year career in telecommunications at Bell Canada and Rogers Communications.
Topping, a commission member since 2020, is the vice president of people and culture at Challenger Motor Freight Inc. and has more than 30 years of experience with operations and human resources.
