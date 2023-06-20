All Niagara County residents are invited to a "brown bag" medication checkup event on July 31.
The event, organized by the Council for Older Adults in Niagara County, offers a free consultation with a D'Youville School of Pharmacy student who will review the resident's medications and provide an updated medications list. To receive the review, bring all of these things in a brown bag: prescription medications including pills and creams, over-the-counter medicines taken regularly, vitamins, supplements and herbal medicines.
A licensed pharmacist will be present to answer any questions. Free blood pressure screening is available. Participants will receive a free File of Life magnet kit.
The event will be ongoing from 6 to 8 p.m. July 31 at the Shawnee Volunteer Fire Company hall, 3747 Lockport Road, Sanborn. Advance registration is encouraged. To sign up, call Heather Culverwell at 716-285-8224, extension 215, or email culverwell@hanci.com.
