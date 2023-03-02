The Buffalo Silver Band will perform the free concert “Around the World in 80 Minutes” at the Starpoint Middle School Auditorium next week and the Starpoint High School Wind Ensemble will take part in the opener, school band director Michael Volpe announced.
The concert is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at the middle school, 4363 Mapleton Road.
The history of the Buffalo Silver Band goes back to 1912. Soon after Hungarian Baptist Church was founded on Austin Street in Buffalo, a few musicians in the congregation offered their services, playing hymns and other works of a religious nature. By 1915 the group had grown to between 11 and 15 members, large enough to be called a band, and was christened the First Hungarian Baptist Church Band.
The instrumentation and repertoire of the group has evolved over the years. The distinctive sound of the current Buffalo Silver Band is a result of a fairly standard instrumentation for British-style brass bands. It is unlikely the band had this instrumentation until the 1960s, when the instrumentation had changed enough to allow the band to rename itself the Buffalo Baptist Silver Band.
About 25% of the musicians are music educators or retired music educators. The rest are a broad cross section of non-music professionals, some retired: university faculty and administrators, high school faculty, information technologists, artists, graphic artists, engineers, scientists, psychologists and entrepreneurs. They have in common a love of music and a mission to share their love of music with students.
“We are so honored to host such a historic group,” Volpe said. “The event includes a masterclass clinic for our brass and percussion students before the performance. We are very excited about this opportunity for our musicians. We hope the public will join us.”
