As the Barker Lions Club prepares for its 75th anniversary celebration, the members have been looking back at the club’s history. At the 50th anniversary celebration, Past President Len Carpenter reflected on the history at that point. Although not a charter member, he was inducted within a year of that event. Following are some of his remarks.
I can’t believe it was 50 years ago. April 15 marks the 50th anniversary of the charter presentation of the Barker Lions Club. The club members should be very proud of their achievements over the years: a tribute to the hundreds of past and present members who have unselfishly given their time and effort for the aid and betterment of their community.
Trivia from the past:
— It was early in 1947 when a group of concerned men gathered for a meeting to discuss the problems of a sleeping town and decide what might be done to improve the situation. After considerable discussion, it was decided that a “Lions Club” with the motto of “We Serve” might be a solution. The first official meeting was held and a charter from Lions International was applied for with the Newfane Lions Club being the sponsor. From here on things progressed rapidly.
— Charter night, April 15, 1947: As were most of the early activities of the club, because of no other facilities available in the town, the charter night banquet was held in the school cafeteria with all the preparations and serving being done by the home economics department. The dinner consisted of fruit cup, turkey and dressing, potatoes, peas, salad, relishes, rolls, ice cream, chocolate cake and coffee. The price of dinner, $2.00, was considered a bit steep.
In attendance were 33 members of the Barker club and: from Lockport, 36; Niagara Falls, 10; Newfane, 24; Wilson, 11; Albion, 5; along with wives and invited guests.
The charter was presented by District Governor Albert Syrcher and was accepted by Lion President Glenn Nellist. The Lions banner was presented by Lion Ron Hall from the Newfane club.
There were 33 charter members of the Barker club consisting of two ministers, three doctors, three educators, one undertaker, eight manufacturers, three agriculturally related, six merchants, two salesmen and five tradesmen.
— It was not too long before the club was involved in projects. Some were discussed. Some were completed. A few of the first ones included:
1. Contacting the state and county highway departments regarding the erecting of identifying road signs on town and village roads.
2. Agreeing to try and raise $200 for providing a scholarship award for a deserving B.C.S. student
3. Taking over the sponsorship of Barker Boy Scout Troop No. 26 and the Charter from the Barker Citizens Committee.
4. After setting the dues at $10, discontinuing summer meetings.
5. Trying to secure better milk delivery to the area.
6. Contacting the electric power company (Niagara-Hudson) in an effort to improve electric service in the community and, als,o to check on why rates were so high. There were complaints that some users were paying as much as $15 per month. Also, because the service at this time was 25 cycle, none of the new 60 cycle appliances could be used.
— May 17, 1948 was the date of the first Lions Ladies Night. It was agreed that this would be a great gesture and also might smooth things over a bit for going out with her two nights each month. It was held at Petri’s restaurant in Lockport. It was Dutch treat and tickets were selling at $5 per couple.
— October 1947 marked the first Lions Halloween party. It was held in the school and the attendance was far above expectations. It included a parade with live music, scary movies in the auditorium, refreshments in the upstairs cafeteria and dancing in the gym. It was felt that this event helped deter some of the pranks of overturned outhouses and piling of trash in front of the drug store.
— At the December (1947) meeting, donations were taken for the purchase of meat to help fill Christmas baskets that were to be delivered in cooperation with the faculty of the school. $23.75 was collected which was more than enough for eight baskets.
— At one of the early meetings, the club discussed the possibility of establishing a government post office in the community in an effort to improve the mail handling. The existing postal service was in a small room in the Masonic Building located behind the drug store.
— Financing projects was just as much a problem back then as it is now. Raising funds was accomplished by the use of the school auditorium. Professional acts and entertainers were utilized at first. But it was quickly discovered that there was much more community interest generated by suing local talent (and not so talented). Variety and minstrel productions required lots of practice. Lots of entertainers (?) and lots of time expended, but it was worth the effort as there was always a full house.
— The project that nearly caused an early demise of the Barker Lions Club was in 1952 when the firm of McAdam and Son offered to deed a parcel of land at the corner of Main and East Avenue to the Lions Club provided it be used for the benefit of the youth of the community. It was accepted and it was decided to erect a building and call it “The Community Youth Center”. Due to limited funds, it was agreed that it be built as much as possible with volunteer labor and contributions. Various committees were formed to expedite the project. One such committee assignment was to raise funds and contributions. It was an excellent group who did not limit their efforts to just the area but went into adjacent counties with their appeals. The problem was that some of the donors offered materials and services rather than financial support. Some members felt that all contributions should be in cash and that anything pertaining to the project should be purchased locally.
— The Lions Club held their meetings at the school for the first three years. At the time, Tie Cutting was a revenue producer. They were held in the school cafeteria with the school staff preparing the meals and the students doing the serving. A drop in attendance was discovered to be a result of the town being the only dry town in the area. It seemed that some of the membership found it most difficult passing a tavern located just south of the town line. It was then agreed to alternate meetings on a trial basis between that school and Bernicker’s restaurant in Johnson’s Creek.
The records do not indicate which place attracted the most members, but it was decided that the next year all meetings would be held at Johnson’s Creek. The meetings were held here for a few years until complaints started to surface about the quality of the Manhattans. Off the club moved to Olcott to the Village Tavern then back again to Johnson’s Creek to the Town and Country Restaurant. Here we stayed until a meeting place was opened in Barker and away we went to the Barker Restaurant.
— Upon reviewing the club’s projects, it becomes evident that some are never ending. Yet those completed in short order have proven equally important. A further cross section review of the club activities includes:
1. Supplying glasses and operations to the sight impaired.
2. Building ramps for the handicapped.
3. Sponsoring foreign exchange students, little league teams, sports team honor nights.
4. Constructed and landscaped the Gazebo in the park.
5. Built elevators for the handicapped.
6. Organized and ran the annual corn fest to raise funds to support charities.
7. Conduct the annual Blind Seal campaign.
8. Assisted in the building of “the Golden Trail” and the playground.
9. Annually donate to the Blind Leader Dog Program, Sightless Bowlers, Radio Readers, Handicap Helpers, Wyndham Lawn, I.C.M.H.
10. Annual Pancake breakfasts for worthy causes.
11. Co-sponsored Student picture I.D. program.
And the list goes on and on with each project just as important and worthy as the next.
After reviewing the activities and records of the Lions Club over the years, it becomes obvious the club is not too different than any other volunteer organizations, having its ups and downs, good and bad times, harmony and discords.
The success of the club appears to be the result of the willingness and pride of all of the members in practicing the Lions Motto, “we serve.”
In honoring all our members on our 50th Anniversary, it is well that we all keep in mind that the club is just a hub; each member a spoke radiating equally around the hub and extending themselves to the best of their ability to supporting their part of the rim so that wheel will run smoothly in the completion of each project.
Joining you all in our celebration and tribute to the members of our club. Your historian wishes to thank each of you for the opportunity and privilege of working along with you in the service to our community.
In the club's 75th year, Barker Lions get together on the first Wednesday of the month. For more information about its service projects, the anniversary celebration or chicken barbecues, or to participate in any of its events, email Roar@BarkerLions.org or call 716-778-7001.
