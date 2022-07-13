Orleans Career and Technical Education Center Building Trades teacher Matt Anastasi couldn’t think of a more fitting way to remember his former mentor, John Nowak, than giving out a scholarship in his name.
Nowak taught Building Trades for 30 years at Orleans/Niagara BOCES and passed away in 2021. Anastasi points to his guidance and friendship as instrumental in his own teaching style.
In its inaugural year, the recipients were Gabriella Smith (Royalton-Hartland) and Kyle Haner (Newfane). Each student received $100 to help them pursue a career in the construction trades.
