MEDINA — A tradition that dates back centuries in old Europe will make its local debut during the upcoming Ale in Autumn event.
On Saturday, buskers will be stationed throughout the village.
A busker is a street performer who entertains crowds with their musical, comedic or unusual acts for tips. Busking has a lengthy history; local merchants once upon a time invited buskers to their storefronts, plazas or public squares to attract new business.
The idea to bring buskers to Medina was brought to Orleans Renaissance Group prior to the onset of the Covid pandemic by local musician Rob Robinson, who has buskered in plenty of places including Toronto and Olcott, according to ORG president Chris Busch.
Once the pandemic subsided, Robinson raised the idea again, laying out a map of downtown and suggesting places where a busker could perform.
“We started reaching out to businesses and made 17 Xs on the potential spots on the map,” Busch said. “Buskers will be spread out throughout the downtown.”
The buskers will provide a variety of entertainment, including country, blues and gospel music, hula hoop-ers and magicians. They will be on the streets from 1 to 6 p.m. People are encouraged to visit downtown and tip the performers.
“It’s an old idea, but new in Medina," Robinson said. "I see it becoming an annual thing. There are a lot of street performers in Western New York, but no actual buskers.”
Tickets for Ale in Autumn are available at https://medinaareapartnership.ticketspice.com/ale-in-autumn-2022. Check-in on Saturday is at the Senior Center on West Avenue. Time slots are staggered to avoid congestion: 1, 2 and 3 p.m., according to event coordinator Ann Fisher-Bale.
