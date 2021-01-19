NIAGARA FALLS — As the Buffalo Bills claim victory after victory this season, people across Western New York have been celebrating. Power City Eatery has done so by creating Buffalo Bills bagels.
Typically, the cafe does special multi-color bagels for holidays including Christmas and St. Patrick’s Day. Owner-operator Joe Hotchkiss said once the Bills got into the playoffs, the idea for these blue-and-red-striped bagels was born. Demand for them has since gone national.
“We did it the first couple weeks of the playoffs, the first two games that they won, and each week, sales rose a little bit,” Hotchkiss said. “Once they made it to the AFC Championship, I started reaching out to news outlets and things like that. I wasn’t quite expecting what we’ve received but I did think people would like the idea.”
So far the restaurant has sold 72 dozen Bills bagels and Hotchkiss said 43 of those orders are being shipped across the country.
Numerous people have praised the eatery’s Facebook posts about the bagels, some commenting on how they tasted. Others have said the colors make them look unappetizing, but Hotchkiss has mentioned alternatives.
Hotchkiss is happy to see the Bills go so far in the season this year. Watching the Bills was a tradition he shared with his grandmother until she died. He recalls watching Jim Kelly and Doug Flutie with her, and says it's special to see the team in championship play again.
