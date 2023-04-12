The Council for Older Adults in Niagara County invites all county residents over age 55 to enter the COA Amateur Art Exhibit.
The exhibit includes original artwork in oil and watercolor, sketches, needlework, photography, pottery, jewelry, sculpture, woodworking, and the like. Each artist may submit up to five pieces of art.
The COA Amateur Art Exhibit is not a competition. There will be no judges, no prizes and no entry fee.
The artwork will be on display from June 28 through July 10 the New York State Power Authority’s Power Vista overlooking the Niagara River and the U.S.-Canada border. An artists' reception will be held on July 10.
Framed or suitably mounted pieces are preferred, but not required, as long as the artwork can be displayed. All artwork and display items such as easels, frames, etc., must be labeled.
For more information or a registration form, contact Heather Culverwell at 716-285-8224, extension 215, or culverwell@hanci.com.
