Olcott Yacht Club will welcome prospective new members at an open house gathering Saturday.
The open house is scheduled for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the clubhouse, 1535 Water St., and anyone who is interested in joining the club as a senior member, an associate member or non-resident member is invited to visit. Boat ownership is not required.
Guests will have the opportunity to speak with OYC members and learn about the club and its events.
“There’s something going on at our club every weekend all summer long,” OYC secretary and membership chair Shelia Flanagan said.
When Flanagan was looking to join a yacht club herself two years ago, she said, she was attracted to OYC by its welcoming atmosphere.
“From very first time I went down there, people say hello, want to get to know you and are welcoming,” Flanagan said. “It’s a low-key, super-friendly kind of club.”
Visitors are welcome to stay for dinner and listen to some music courtesy of Newfane Music store owner Cameron Seib.
Membership applications will be available. For more information, call Flanagan at 716-870-2686.
