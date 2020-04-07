SANBORN — The Cambria Town Board will hold its April business meeting at the town hall at 7 p.m. Thursday. According to Town Clerk Tamara J. Cooper, the meeting will be recorded and minutes will be prepared and posted on the town website (www.townofcambria.com). Per Governor Andrew M. Cuomo's executive order prohibiting public assembly, there is no public participation in the meeting.
Cambria town board will convene
