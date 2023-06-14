BARKER — More than a dozen Niagara County Community College employees, students and graduates spent a day off campus to join in the United Way of Greater Niagara’s Day of Giving on June 7. The group volunteered its time at the YMCA’s Camp Kenan, completing painting projects, assembling furniture and cleaning the facility.
Jill Faddoul of the college’s Student Life office organized the group and said that NCCC’s participation in the Day of Caring is becoming a tradition.
“Some of my colleagues at the college started volunteering a few years ago and now we look forward to coming back,” Faddoul said. “Our involvement in the United Way gives us one more avenue to strengthen NCCC’s bonds with the communities we serve.”
Regan Lytle, a May graduate of NCCC, signed up for the Day of Giving because she believes volunteering is noble. She also said that contributing her time to care for the camp was rewarding.
“Service was one of the themes that NCCC always stressed when I was a student,” Lytle said. “It’s important to give back and I’m sure that our work at Camp Kenan today will make others’ visits a little more enjoyable. That gives me a satisfying feeling.”
United Way of Greater Niagara's 2023 Day of Caring drew more than 200 volunteers for 38 service projects across Niagara County and the Tonawandas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.