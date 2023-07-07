Lockport residents are encouraged to greet the 750 cyclists participating in the 25th year of the “Cycle the Erie Canal” bike tour between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday on Canal Street.
Volunteers from the Lockport Locks Heritage District will be on hand with water stations for the cyclists. Steamworks Coffee will be set up as a “grab-and-go” for breakfast food and coffee. Joe Ferchen plans to entertain the cyclists with guitar music.
Cycle the Erie Canal is a week-long trek across New York state along the Erie Canal. The trek starts in Buffalo on Sunday morning, follows the Shoreline Trail along the Niagara River to Tonawanda, Amherst and Pendleton, then stops in Lockport, where cyclists can catch a boat ride before they head to Medina, where they’ll stay at “Tent City” (Medina Central School) for the night. Destinations for the remainder of the trek are Fairport, Seneca Falls, Syracuse, Rome, Canajoharie, Schenectady and, finally, Albany on July 16.
The welcome wagon at Lockport is organized by Lockport Main Street, Inc. Director Grace Platt pointed out that many of the cyclists are from out of state, or international, thus giving local residents an opportunity to meet and learn from visitors as they learn about Lockport.
Cycle the Erie Canal is organized by Parks & Trails New York, whose executive director Paul Steely White says it’s “more than just a tour.”
“Like a magic loom, Cycle the Erie Canal weaves people and experiences together as they move through the landscape,” Steely White said. “We’ve seen grandparents riding with their grandkids. We’ve celebrated weddings of folks who have met on the tour. Riders come back again and again, bringing more friends and family to experience the tour with them.”
According to Platt, the hospitality on Canal Street checks off one of the boxes the City of Lockport needs to maintain its Empire State Trail Town designation from Parks & Trails New York. The other is having an online landing site that’s focused on cycling. Information about Lockport will be handed out to cyclists, in case they’d like to return and explore it further.
“The event gives them a rest stop and places them to see the best of Lockport,” Platt said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.