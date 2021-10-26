Lockport Main Street invites trick-or-treaters and their families to attend the first-ever Canal Street Trunk-or-Treat on Friday, from 5 to 7 p.m. Volunteers will hand out candy on Canal Street and in the parking lot behind the Lockport Community Market area. Vehicles will be spaced to encourage social distancing throughout the event.
Canal Street Trunk-or-Treat set for Friday
