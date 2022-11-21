MEDINA — Canal Village Farmers’ Market has a new home for the winter: the former NAPA Auto Parts store on North Main Street, in space loaned by owner Craig Lacy.
In summertime, the market organized by Orleans Renaissance Group operates at West Center Street and West Avenue. A few vendors tried keeping it together there in the colder months, but limited shelter and little heat made that less than "ideal," according to ORG's Chris Busch.
“It’s been a real challenge,” market manager Gail Miller said. “For winter, the site is lacking indoor space. The building was built as a gas station and has little sheltered space with heat.”
Lacy came to the rescue, offering his historic sandstone building that has been in his family for decades.
“His incredibly generous gesture is a game changer," Miller said. "We’re thrilled and grateful to have a huge indoor space with heat. The space is just incredible.”
The new indoor site has allowed Miller to retain all of the summer market vendors through the winter, along with numerous holiday vendors for the special market during Olde Tyme Christmas. More than 20 vendors are signed up for Saturday, she said.
Two new vendors, Stone House Farm Bakery from Middleport and the Whole Empanada, will join regulars Papa Thom’s Rockin’ Bagels, Catherine Street Bakery, Baker’s Farms, Human Farms and Greenhouse, Heartland Organics and Gardner’s Gardens.
Special holiday vendors are Tastefully Simple, Dust and Rust Fabrication, Granny’s Gotcha Covered, Potholder Weaving, Laurels by the Creek, 3BeesWax, Eleanor Delilah Laser Engraved Ornaments, Pugbully Studio, Towpath Trading, Collen Creates, Usborne Books, Leonard Oakes Estate Winery and Mountain Mule Ciderhouse.
“We’re looking to bring the summer gathering vibe indoors for the winter,” Miller said. “Papa Thom’s is going all out to create an atmosphere where market patrons can hang out, listen to music and enjoy a breakfast sandwich.”
Saturday Morning Spins features Thom Jennings spinning tunes on vinyl while customers enjoy a cup of coffee, a bagel or a breakfast sandwich made with Papa Thom’s bagels and products from Baker Farms.
Canal Village Winter and Holiday Market, 345 Main St., is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through May.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.