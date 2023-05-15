MEDINA — Canal Village Farmers Market will remain in the former NAPA Parts store on North Main Street through the summer season, while building owner Craig Lacy decides what to do with the structure.
The weekly market was moved to North Main Street for the winter 2022-2023 season. It will remain there for the summer season, which begins June 3, and will have new features and new vendors, according to market manager Gail Miller.
Should the market need to vacate its North Main locale before the end of summer, it will return to its original locale at West Center Street and West Avenue, Miller said.
Current vendors, at the tail end of the winter season, include Baker's Farms (meat, eggs and garlic powder), Blue Grove Coffee, Bower Family Farm and Greenhouse (microgreens), Catherine Street Bakers, Dot's Pantry (relishes, jams, local cheese and Buffalo pepper products, pierogis), Flint's Maple Products, Gardner's Gardens Gourmet (sweets, herb blends, gourmet popcorn), Heartland Organics (mushrooms), Human Farms (in-season produce, eggs, chicken, spices, plants), LockRidge Apiary, LynOaken Farms, Panek's Pickin' Patch, Flower Fields Forever, 810 Meadworks, Black Button Distilling, Schulze Vineyards and Winery, and Mountain Mule Ciderhouse. Art and craft vendors are present as well.
Each week, a community booth is staffed by a different nonprofit organization offering information about health, wellness, or local services. During the May 13 market, Cornell Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners Erica Wanecski and Michael Klepp provided information on spring lawn care, insects and native plants.
Also each week, Kathie Valley oversees a Kids Tent where fun activities are offered for young children at the market with their parents. A scavenger hunt keeps the kids busy and they win a prize when they find all of the items.
Randy Reese with Canalside Radio will begin broadcasting from the market on June 10.
Market hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.