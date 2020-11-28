Canalway Corridor 2021 calendars up for grabs

The free 2021 Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor calendar will be available at local libraries and visitor centers beginning Dec. 1.
The calendar features winning images from this year’s Erie Canalway photo contest, including "Trestle in Winter" by Jeff Tracy of Lockport and "Sunrise on the Path" by Cory Pawlaczyk of Medina.
Calendars are available on a first-come, first-served basis at the public libraries in Lockport, Middleport, Medina, Albion and North Tonawanda, as well as the Erie Canal Discovery Center in Lockport and the North Tonawanda History Museum.
Through sponsorship of the New York State Canal Corporation, 18,500 calendars were distributed to libraries and visitor centers throughout the heritage corridor.
“The calendar showcases the unique beauty, history, and character of New York’s canals and canal communities,” said Bob Radliff, Erie Canalway executive director. “We hope it inspires people to preserve and celebrate our incredible canal heritage.”
