There are four candidates running for two seats on the Barker School Board. Each seat is a three-year term.
Deanna Weeks Carnes
AGE: 38
OCCUPATION: Licensed Mental Health Counselor
Has a 7-year-old in second grade and a 4-year-old in pre-k in the Barker Central School District
Carnes is a graduate of the Barker school district and her family has attended the district over several generations as well. Her mother worked in the district as a pre-k aid, and her commitment to the district inspired Deanna to run for the school board. She is hoping to bring to light issues involving student mental health, as someone who professionally works in that field. Also being the youngest candidate running, she's hoping to bring fresh ideas to the board.
Jennifer Ellnor Harris
AGE: 50
OCCUPATION: Substitute Teacher
Has a 17-year-old senior, and a 14-year-old freshman in the Barker Central school district
Harris is a substitute teacher, and her family has attended the Barker Central School District for three generations. By joining the school board, she is looking to serve the community and youth of the school district she’s helped in a different way. Her biggest hope is to ensure that the school district remains a positive influence on the community, and that the district's children will keep getting opportunities to succeed.
Charles Stodolka
AGE: Declined to specify
OCCUPATION: Retired
Has a family member teaching English and Literacy in the Barker Central School District
Stodolka is a long-time resident of the Barker Central School District, as well as a former member of the school board, and his biggest concern is wanting to make sure that the current budget passes, as he was a member of the review board that helped craft it. He feels that it’s difficult to do things as an individual, so he wants to make sure that the school board is as functional as it can be.
Richard Weller
AGE: 51
OCCUPATION: WNY Buffalo manager for Charter Communications
Has an 11-year-old sixth-grader attending Barker Central School District, and his wife is a kindergarten teacher in the district
Weller is aiming to look out for kids and teachers in the district to make sure that they’re getting a fair shake. He feels that there’s a lot of district outsiders who work in administration, so he thinks it’s important that the community should play a role in how the school board is run. He also wants to ensure that there’s transparency in the school district and to make sure that people stay informed about what goes on.
The Barker school board election will be held noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Herbert F. Ludwig Fine Arts Hall at the Barker Central School District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.