Child car seat safety inspections will be done free of charge from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 13) at the Niagara County Public Safety Training Facility, 5574 Niagara St. Ext. Appointments are required; contact Cathleen Davis at 438-3464 or cathleen.davis@niagaracounty.com. All participants must wear face covering. Anyone who's not feeling well should not keep their appointment.
Car seat safety inspections slated in Lockport
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Gunda M. Sallis, 94, of Lockport, NY, passed away October 6, 2020. Wife of the late Robert Sallis. Graveside services Friday, October 9, 3:00 PM, Cold Springs Cemetery. langefuneralhomeinc .com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Lockport council sets Halloween hours
- Solar companies eye Town of Lockport
- Sullivan: 2020 Bills looking more and more like Super Bowl forebears
- County reports 31 new virus cases over the weekend
- Police reports published Oct. 3, 2020
- NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: The TNT plant at Model City
- Resident brings cash to pay taxes -- it's not accepted
- AP source: Concerning signs despite word Trump is doing 'very well'
- 4th Ward alderman is leaving the post
- Search under way at Hyde Park Lake in Niagara Falls
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.