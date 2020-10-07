Child car seat safety inspections will be done free of charge from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 13) at the Niagara County Public Safety Training Facility, 5574 Niagara St. Ext. Appointments are required; contact Cathleen Davis at 438-3464 or cathleen.davis@niagaracounty.com. All participants must wear face covering. Anyone who's not feeling well should not keep their appointment.

