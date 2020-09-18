Cardiologists Benjamin Rueda, MD, and Arif Syed, MD, have joined the Health Center at 6000 Brockton Drive, Suite 106.
Rueda is the head of cardiology at Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, and is board certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular disease, nuclear cardiology and cardiovascular tomography. He joined Mount St. Mary’s in 2009.
Syed is board certified in internal medicine, cardiology, echocardiography, nuclear cardiology, advanced heart failure and transplant cardiology. He has been with the hospital since 2011.
“Bringing cardiology services to eastern Niagara County means people don’t have to travel outside the community to receive this needed care,” said C.J. Urlaub, Mount St. Mary’s Hospital president and Catholic Health senior vice president of strategic partnerships, integration and care delivery / Niagara County. “We are committed to providing the highest standard of care across multiple specialties. Dr. Syed and Dr. Rueda have been with Mount St. Mary’s for a combined twenty years, and their knowledge and expertise are a welcome addition to our Lockport Health Center."
Rueda and Syed are accepting new patients.
Mount St. Mary's Lockport Health Center, opened in 2018, already offers primary care and obstetrics-gynecology services. For more information, call 342-3026.
