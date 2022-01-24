Caregiver volunteers sought by Hearts and Hands

The winter season is often a hectic time. For those who are older, or disabled, the tasks of shopping and traveling can become extremely difficult as the need to get around becomes more demanding and limited. During this time of year, adult children who take care of their older family members begin to realize how difficult it is for them to run errands without assistance. They also note how lonely their family members are as they become busier and their visits are less frequent.
Hearts and Hands can assist with these needs, while providing volunteer-based caregiver support. Caregiver support consists of having a friendly conversation over coffee, a meal or at home, completing puzzles, watching television, reading, and much more. It does not involve giving hands-on medical care.
Bridgette, a Hearts and Hands volunteer, has become a notable caregiver support volunteer with the organization. Bridgette became involved with Hearts and Hands after retiring in 2015. When she learned about the organization through a friend who was a current volunteer, she found herself quickly falling in love with the program and the feelings that came with volunteering. “When you give, you get back. It is almost like an instant gratification when you can help those around you who need assistance,” Bridgette said.
Bridgette began to volunteer on a weekly basis and eventually became partnered with Sue, a care receiver who signed up with Hearts and Hands to receive services. As she has gotten older, Sue needed more support as she did not have family to help her. This was where Bridgette stepped in five years ago, and they eventually grew a bond that would last a lifetime. Bridgette assisted with household chores and took the time to sit and talk with Sue. This allowed Sue to prolong going into assisted living until it was truly deemed necessary.
“It feels wonderful knowing that I was a large part of the reason Sue was kept out of a home for much longer and was able to enjoy the rest of her life,” Bridgette said.
The demand for caregiver support throughout the year is high, especially during the winter season. The pandemic has created unprecedented rates of depression, anxiety, and isolation among older adults.
“Winter blues are real and with the difficulty of travel as a result of the pandemic we’re seeing unprecedented amounts of calls of community members who are longing for connection," Hearts and Hands Executive Director Aaron Carlson said. "Each time we’re able to make a connection between neighbors we witness an incredible transformation that takes the shape of empowerment, belongingness, and a restoration of dignity.”
Hearts and Hands is looking for community members to make a difference today and step into the role of being a volunteer where you can make a transformative difference just like Bridgette.
Volunteers can choose their own schedule, including how many hours they are available, and know in advance who they are helping and the exact need they are being asked to assist with. The organization also provides supplemental insurance, along with mileage reimbursement, if the volunteers choose to receive it.
Care receivers can also feel safe with volunteers, since before they begin their service Hearts and Hands makes sure all volunteers pass a background check and a training session to ensure they are qualified.
Ready to make a difference and help a neighbor in need? Call Hearts and Hands at (716) 406-8311, extension 102, or apply at www.volunteerhnh.org.
Hearts and Hands is a non-profit organization serving older adults in Erie and eastern Niagara counties with transportation, in-home supports, and caregiver respite. Its offices are located in Akron, Buffalo and Lockport.
Angelina Anzalone is Hearts & Hands' resource development director.
