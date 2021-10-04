Celebrate Community, a joint initiative of the major volunteer service organizations based in Lockport, is launching this year with a focus on service that improves and benefits the Lockport community.
The organizations — Barge Canal Optimist Club, Kiwanis Club, Lions Club, Lockport Optimist Club, Sunrise Optimist Club, Monday Night Cruise Optimist Club, Rotary Club and Zonta Club — have collaborated to provide a collection for the Lockport CARES emergency shelter on Sunday.
The collection will be conducted from 1 to 4 p.m. at the shelter, 188 Genesee St. Donation items include paper towels, bleach, toilet cleaner, bottled water, and individual sugar and creamer packets. No other items, or money, will be taken. Community members are invited to drive by and drop off their donations.
For more information, check out the participating clubs' Facebook Pages or email bargecanaloptimists@gmail.com.
