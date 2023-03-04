Aaron Carlson is the speaker at next week’s Lockport Lenten Luncheon.
Luncheons take place from noon to 1 p.m. every Wednesday during Lent at the Emmanuel Methodist Church fellowship hall, 75 East Ave.
Carlson’s talk is titled “Solution-Focused Coaching With God.”
Carlson is the executive director of Hearts and Hands: Faith in Action, a program designed to connect older adults with volunteers for transportation, in-home supports and companionship services. Hearts and Hands serves seniors in Erie and eastern Niagara counties with offices in Akron, Buffalo and Lockport. Carlson is the co-chair of the administrative council at Emmanuel United Methodist Church and a past president of the Rotary Club of Lockport.
The Lockport Lenten Luncheon series is a community tradition established in 1957. The meals, catered by Molinaro’s Ristorante, typically includes an entree, salad, vegetable and bread; desserts are provided by the women of Emmanuel United Methodist Church. The cost is $10 per person. The doors on the parking lot side of the church (north side) open at 11:30 a.m. and open seating begins at 11:50 a.m. The entree next week is baked chicken thighs.
On any given Wednesday, the luncheon is canceled if Lockport City School District announces a closing due to inclement weather.
Remaining speakers in the 2023 series are: Kathy and Dave Greenfield, March 15; Rev. Rick Danielson, March 22; Rev. Gregg Stierheim, March 29; and Rev. Steve Hall, April 5.
For more information about the series, call the Emmanuel UMC office at 716-433-2838.
