Carnegie Art Center hosting monthly Makers Market

NORTH TONAWANDA — The Carnegie Art Center’s monthly Makers Market on their lawn outside the center kicks off this weekend.
The monthly market will feature up to 35 vendors of handcrafted goods, vintage items and/or refreshments. It takes place every second Saturday of the month, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., from May through September.
Carnegie Art Center is usually the main organizer of the Arts & Crafts show that takes place during the final weekend of Canal Fest. The craft show is also a fundraiser for the non-profit art organization. The newly created monthly Makers Market will serve as an alternative to the crafts show since Canal Fest is canceled this year.
The Makers Market will highlight local artists, crafters and other creative vendors and encourage the community to visit Carnegie Art Center in the Sweeney Estate Historic District. Admission to the market is free. Vendors will be spread out on the lawn space. Guests are required to mask up and maintain social distance.
The center itself will be open and a different art exhibition will be on view each month. During the month of May, the center is hosting “MY Colours OUR TRUTH Exhibition,” featuring work by the WNY-Urban Arts Collective.
Carnegie Art Center is currently accepting applications from potential Makers Market vendors. Apply at its website: www.carnegieartcenter.org. The vendor fee is $40 per market for Carnegie Art Center members and $50 for non-members.
For more information email info@carnegieartcenter.org or call 694-4400.
