LEWISTON — Carolyn Moore has been named manager of public relations and community affairs at Mount St. Mary’s Hospital.
Moore most recently was the director of community relations and development for Eastern Niagara Hospital. She has more than two decades of experience in healthcare public relations, program development, media relations, marketing, grant writing, fundraising and community engagement. Prior to her work with ENH, Moore as the director of public relations for DeGraff Memorial Hospital.
“We are pleased to welcome Carolyn to our Mount St. Mary’s and Catholic Health family,” said hospital President C.J. Urlaub. “She has built a career giving back to the Niagara County community and we are fortunate she will continue her work in support of Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, as well as our new Lockport Memorial Hospital, which will be opening next summer.”
Moore is active in various community organizations, including Lockport Zonta, the Raymond Community Church worship team and Lockport Ice Arena and Sports Center; she currently serves on the Cornerstone CFCU Arena executive board. She’s also a member of the adjunct faculty of Bryant & Stratton College.
Moore received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Houghton University and a master’s degree in education from D’Youville College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.