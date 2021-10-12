The Carriage House Players, in residence at the Kenan Center, will hold general auditions for its annual holiday show next week.
Actors aged 8 to 60 years will be cast for "Another Christmas Surprise," an original work by E. Lyons.
Auditioning begins at 6 p.m. Monday and 6 p.m. Oct. 20 in the Taylor Theater, 433 Locust St. Actors will be provided scripts to read from.
All actors must be able to attend evening rehearsals starting Oct. 25 and continuing on most Monday, Wednesday and Friday evenings in November. The play will be performed Dec. 4 and Dec. 5 at 3 p.m. and Dec. 11 and Dec. 12 at 7:30 p.m.
The character breakdown is as follows:
Santa Claus: Adult male aged 30 to 60 years.
Jingle (a hard-working elf): Young male aged 13 to 18 years.
Toes (a workshop employee): Young female aged 12 to 18 years.
Leah Hilton (a child): Girl aged 8 to 13 years.
Gavin Hilton (a child): Boy aged 10 to 13 years.
For more information about the Carriage House Players and the Kenan Center, visit www.kenancenter.org.
