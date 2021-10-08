The Carriage House Players have announced a classic romantic comedy, Same Time, Next Year, as the first show of the 2021-2022 season at the Kenan Center’s Taylor Theater. Performances will take place on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays beginning Oct. 15.
The Carriage House Players present original works as well as classic and contemporary plays that reflect themes that are relevant in today’s society. This marks a post-Covid re-boot of a full season of plays produced by the collective of actors, directors, playwrights and guest artists since launching in 2017.
“Same Time, Next Year” was written by Bernard Slade and ran for many seasons on Broadway before being made into a successful motion picture. The plot focuses on two people, married to others, who rendezvous once a year for a romantic tryst. It follows the couple through 25 years of cultural, political and societal changes. Coincidentally, Canadian-born playwright Slade was also the creator of two of television's most iconic shows in the 1970s: The Partridge Family and The Flying Nun.
Directing Same Time, Next Year is Elaine Roberts, who has an extensive history in producing and directing since 1991, when she co-founded Stage Struck Productions, Inc. In that time she produced and directed for 15 seasons at Lancaster Opera House with many large musical productions from the classic “Guys and Dolls” to the Who’s rock opera “Tommy.” This is her first time directing at the Taylor Theater.
Observed Roberts, “For hundreds of years writers, poets, and artists of all mediums have tried to define love. In truth it defies description. By today’s vernacular, “love is love”. Who is to say how, when or where it comes to any of us? This is a love story.”
The two-person cast features veteran performers Darryl Hart as George and Susana Breese as Doris. Both have a wide list of credits with productions throughout Buffalo and Western New York. Jennifer Simpson, who will direct the Carriage House Players' production of Proof next spring, stage manages.
For show times and admission information, visit www.kenancenter.org or call (716) 433-2617.
