Carriage House Players open house on Thursday

The Carriage House Players, a theater group in residence at the Kenan Center's Taylor Theater, is hosting a volunteer open house from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Anyone who's interested in performing or working behind the scenes, in set design and construction, costume design, proper and technical assistance, is invited to visit the theater.
The Carriage House Players is a collective of actors, directors, playwrights and guest artists bringing new and contemporary works as well as selected plays from esteemed dramatists to stage.
For more information about the Kenan Center, visit www.kenancenter.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.