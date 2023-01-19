Castellani Art Museum at Niagara University is offering public art programming for the winter and spring months, catering to folks of all ages with activities ranging from museum tours to creating art.
“We wish to bring people together to inspire dialogue, creativity, and learning, with art as the catalyst,” museum director Ellen Owens said.
These listed activities range from free to nominally priced.
FOLKLIFE WORKSHOPS: Two small, hands-on programs will be led by local folk artists and tradition bearers. They're slated from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays. This weekend the workshop is Japanese calligraphy. On March 18, "wirework" invites participants to weave and crochet metal wires and create a jewelry piece.
ART EXPRESS: Museum exploration and art making for children aged 6 to 12 years, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays on four dates — Jan. 28, Icy Winter; Feb. 25, Colorful Story Quilts (African American storytelling); March 25, Materials March (create art in different mediums); April 22, Flower Power Hour (an Earth Day celebration).
PUBLIC TOURS: Three, 45-minute public tours of a current exhibition, followed by a 15-minute curator Q-&-A session. Tours take place on Saturdays from 1 to 2 p.m.; the admission fee is what-you-wish. Tour "Ecco Sublime: The Art of Christianity" on Feb. 4. Tour "Survive, Remember, Thrive" on March 4 (exhibition accompanies the film series of the same name and features local artworks, crafts, family objects, historic photographs and ephemera). Tour "Imaginary Works: Behind the Scenes with Niagara University Theatre" on April 1.
ARTS & CULTURE DISCUSSION SERIES: Moderated talks that align with trends in the art world, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays — Feb. 7, Museums During Conflict: Saving Cultural Heritage; and April 25, Preserving Local Landmarks. In addition, Community Perspectives: Preserving Armenian Heritage will be presented from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 8, a Wednesday.
Register for all programs at www.castellaniartmuseum.org.
