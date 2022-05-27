This weekend, Casual Dragon Games is hosting the second annual Fluffalo-Con.
Proceeds of the Fluffalo Furry Gaming Convention are bound for Whispering River Rescue, an animal rescue organization in Gasport that specializes in rescuing farm animals.
There will also be a non-perishable food drive during the convention, for the benefit of people in Buffalo in the wake of the May 14 mass shooting at a Tops market.
For those who don’t know what furries are, Paul Mercer, the convention organizer, describes them as enthusiasts of anthropomorphic characters, usually looking like animals who walk on two feet. This interest is often shown by dressing up in outfits reminiscent of mascot costumes, and by making art.
“There are a variety of talented people out there,” Mercer said. “There’s people who make music, there’s singers, people who dance, artists, gamers, YouTube and Twitch streamers. There’s so much talent in this community.”
Mercer, who has been in the community for seven years, is hoping to further bring together the furry and gaming communities, as they often have intersecting interests. He has also emphasized that the convention will be family- and LGBT friendly.
The convention will have vendors, board games, card games and video game tournaments. Movies will be screened and raffle prizes will also be offered.
Convention hours are 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Casual Dragon Games is located at 136 Walnut St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.