Catholic Charities of Buffalo has launched a dedicated COVID-19 helpline. By calling (716) 218-1419 between the hours of 8:45 a.m. and 4:45 p.m., one can reach a Catholic Charities staff member about mental health and substance abuse counseling, make arrangements to obtain food from one of the organization’s nine food pantries, or seek assistance with housing, utilities or other related basic living needs.
Over the past five weeks, Catholic Charities provided services to more than 20,400 individuals and families in need through all of its programs, including food pantries, basic emergency assistance, mental health and substance use counseling, domestic violence programs, and WIC. A total of 18% more people turned to the food pantries for help, and WIC is seeing a 25% increase in services provided, during this time over last year, according to the agency.
Additional information about services can be found at ccwny.org.
